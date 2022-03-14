JONESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, Governor Asa Hutchinson will award workforce development grants to organizations and partnerships around the state.

In January, the Office of Skills Development (OSD) received proposals for large-scale workforce development projects designed to connect innovative educators, employers, and economic development organizations to promote the growth of Arkansas’ workforce. By forging partnerships and leveraging existing resources, workforce initiatives in the state have been chosen to receive significant grant dollars to turn their ideas into a reality.

Grant recipients submitted projects in January and those selected then presented those initiatives to the Career Education and Workforce Development Board (CEWD) in February, “shark tank” style. Those approved by the CEWD Board will receive grants in varying amounts based on their specific project, sector of focus, and regional needs.

The ceremony will live stream on https://www.myarkansaspbs.org/arcan.