LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed Jordan Burgess as Chief Legal Counsel for the Governor’s Office.

According to a press release, Mrs. Burgess has been the Director of Legislative and Agency Affairs since October 2021. Before that Burgess was the Senior Health Policy Advisor and liaison to the Department of Human Services from May 2019.

“Jordan has been an essential leader in my administration, operating in many different roles,” Governor Hutchinson said. “She has the hard-won experience that will benefit Arkansas as she takes on this new role.”

Burgess grew up in Fort Smith and is a graduate of Southside High School. She holds a Bachelor of Science in International Business from the University of Arkansas. She received her law degree from the William H. Bowen School of Law in 2012, and in 2018 she earned an MBA from the University of Central Arkansas.