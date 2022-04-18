LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On April 18, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the appointment of John Eddy as Director of Strategic Affairs and Chris Fletcher as Director of Policy and Agency Affairs.

Eddy joined Gov. Hutchinson’s staff as an economic advisor in 2021. Fletcher joined the Governor’s staff in 2019 as a legislative liaison.

John and Chris have played significant roles in my administration. John played a key role in several economic development projects, including the largest private investment in Arkansas history with the $3 billion U.S. Steel plant. Chris has assisted cabinet agencies while helping develop outdoor recreation programs. John and Chris each have hard-won experience that will benefit Arkansas as they assume their new roles. Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Eddy, who joined the Governor’s staff in 2021, graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts from the School of Politics and Global Studies. He has served with numerous private equity firms and the Republican National Committee and in the public sector at the Department of Justice in the Attorney General’s Office.

Fletcher, who joined the Governor in 2019, graduated from the University of Arkansas with Bachelor’s degrees in Anthropology and History and a Master’s in Anthropology. While serving in the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and in the Governor’s Office, Mr. Fletcher completed an additional Master’s in Public Administration.