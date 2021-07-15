Gov. Hutchinson attends annual NWA Council meeting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council holds its annual meeting at the Fayetteville Public Library today.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson was in attendance.

Nelson Peacock is the president and CEO of the NWA Council.

He says these meetings are important because they give members a chance to talk about issues like workforce development and infrastructure, and allow them to get ahead of the anticipated population growth in the coming years.

“We just came in at number four as one of the best places to live as you might have seen,” Peacock said. “One of the reasons we moved up is our affordability and housing and a lot of other larger areas fell because of that.”

Peacock says more than 80,000 households could be added in Northwest Arkansas over the next 15 years.

