Gov. Hutchinson attends Transplace center grand opening in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Transplace, the leading provider of logistics technology and services, celebrated the grand opening of its new center in Rogers on July 15.

The office is near retailers, suppliers, and shipper customers the company works with on a daily basis.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson attended the event and says the new center will bring numerous benefits to the region.

“It’s gonna attract a lot of talent to our state, but also support the industries and the growth of transportation and logistics right here in Northwest Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

The ultra-modern facility extends logistic solutions and supply chain strategies for worldwide leading brands and active shippers.

