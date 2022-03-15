JONESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 15, Gov. Asa Hutchinson awarded $8 million in grants to economic and workforce development partnerships to create training opportunities for in-demand skills and certifications.

According to a press release, robotics, cyber security, rural forestry and truck driver training are just some of the workforce initiatives around the state receiving grant funding from the Office of Skills Development (OSD), a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. Grant recipients submitted projects to the OSD in January, and those chosen presented their initiatives to the Career Education and Workforce Development Board (CEWD) in February, “shark tank” style.

The CEWD Board selected projects in varying amounts based on their specific training program, industry sector of focus and regional needs.

It is critical for the state to invest in workforce development to help private industry and public education prepare for the future. Instead of short-term intervention to relieve an immediate crisis or need, the strategy of the Arkansas Department of Commerce is to be proactive, helping to fund innovative programs that anticipate future workforce needs. The over $8 million in grants awarded today support programs that focus on providing training for in-demand skills that will benefit Arkansas for generations to come. Mike Preston, Commerce Secretary

OSD will distribute and monitor grant funding and program outcomes over the course of the grants. Recipients included multiple Arkansas colleges and universities, as well as an Innovation Hub and a Workforce Training Group.