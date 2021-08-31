Gov. Hutchinson believes University of Arkansas has taken proper COVID-19 precautions for football games

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the possibility of Razorback football games becoming super-spreader events.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are still high, but the governor says he believes the university has taken the proper measures to protect fans.

He says it helps having games outdoors, but also that the safety of fans in attendance comes down to the most effective way of preventing COVID-19, vaccinations.

“The players have done their job, with a high, high percent of vaccination,” Hutchinson said. “Let’s hope the fans reach the same high level of vaccination as they go to watch them perform on the athletic field.”

The Razorbacks open the football season against Rice on Saturday.