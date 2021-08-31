Gov. Hutchinson believes University of Arkansas has taken proper COVID-19 precautions for football games

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the possibility of Razorback football games becoming super-spreader events.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are still high, but the governor says he believes the university has taken the proper measures to protect fans.

He says it helps having games outdoors, but also that the safety of fans in attendance comes down to the most effective way of preventing COVID-19, vaccinations.

“The players have done their job, with a high, high percent of vaccination,” Hutchinson said. “Let’s hope the fans reach the same high level of vaccination as they go to watch them perform on the athletic field.”

The Razorbacks open the football season against Rice on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers