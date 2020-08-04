Gov. Hutchinson comments on students returning to University of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Later this month, students from all over the country will be moving in at the University of Arkansas for the school year.

During today’s news briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson said he hopes students coming from hot spots like Texas get tested before they make the trip to Fayetteville.

He also said those who’ve been in risky situations should consider getting tested to protect everyone. He applauded the university’s reopening plan, saying it keeps students engaged while keeping them safe.

“As these students come in if you’re from Texas or any part of the area or south Arkansas put a mask on that way you’re protecting others,” Governor Hutchinson says.

The university released its reopening plan back in June.