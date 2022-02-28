LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 28 with a directive to determine whether Arkansas has business contracts with Russia and call for “Special Days of Prayer for Ukraine”.

According to a news release from the Governor’s Office, Hutchinson sent a letter to his cabinet secretaries that called for a review of all of the state’s departments to see if “any contracts or agreements between Arkansas, the Russian Federation, or other Russian entities exist.”

Hutchinson condemned Russian attacks “on civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as plans for the assassination of Ukrainian leaders.”

“These actions are not only illegal but are wholly unacceptable,” Hutchinson said. “Although Arkansas’ economic ties with Russia are limited, I want to make sure that we as a state are not indirectly supporting Russian aggression through its economy. I am transparent and unequivocal in my condemnation of these actions.”

The release says Hutchinson praised the courage of Ukraninans and called for continued “economic and political pressure” from the international community.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission reports that there are no Russian-owned or Ukrainian-owned companies in Arkansas, according to the release.

In 2021, Arkansas imports from Russia totaled $8.1 million and exports totaled $64 million, according to the release. The release says Arkansas imports from Ukraine totaled $2 million and exports totaled $455,361.

Hutchinson declared March 1-3 as “Special Days of Prayer for Ukraine in Arkansas” that will include prayer dedicated to the citizens of Ukraine at the Arkansas Leadership Prayer Breakfast on March 3.