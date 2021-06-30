Gov. Hutchinson declares NJIT baseball team an Arkansas Traveler

NEWARK, N.J. (KNWA/KFTA) — The bond between Arkansas and the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) baseball team just keeps getting stronger.

Earlier this month, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a certificate bestowing upon the team the title of Arkansas Traveler.

Recipients of the award are “hereby authorized and commissioned to serve as an Ambassador of Good Will from Arkansas to the people of other states, the people of nations beyond the borders of the United States, or wherever this Ambassador of Arkansas may hereafter travel or reside.”

NJIT announced the move on Twitter on Wednesday, attaching a letter Hutchinson sent to the Highlanders.

Thanks to Governor Asa Hutchinson for declaring us as "𝑨𝒓𝒌𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒂𝒔 𝑻𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒓𝒔."



We've earned several accolades, but this ranks towards the top.@AsaHutchinson– Let us know if you are ever in NJ – we'd give you a tour and maybe @GovMurphy will take you for some 🍕! pic.twitter.com/cm7K5Yk6So — NJIT BASEBALL (@NJTechBaseball) June 30, 2021

The NJIT baseball team made the program’s first-ever appearance in an NCAA Tournament during the Fayetteville Regional in early June. After the Highlanders dropped their first game to the Razorbacks at Baum Stadium, many Arkansas fans adopted NJIT as a sort of second team until NJIT’s eventual elimination.

The Highlanders returned the favor and publicly supported Arkansas until its upset loss to N.C. State in the Super Regional.

“The energy and excitement you brought to Baum-Walker Stadium inspired fans of both teams and even led to a Twitter hashtag, #Hoglanders,” Hutchinson said in the letter. ” I want to commend each of you, not only for a successful season and tournament, but also for taking time out of your weekend to encourage young fans.”

The honorary title of Arkansas Traveler has also been awarded to Muhammad Ali, Maya Angelou, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Donald Trump, and Ronald Reagan, among others.