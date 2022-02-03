LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In an executive proclamation, Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a State of Emergency in Arkansas on February 3 after a winter storm hit Arkansas.

The statement acknowledges the “severe winter weather, including snow, sleet, and freezing rain,” and states that “great hardship is being brought upon businesses, citizens, and their public and private property within the State of Arkansas.”

Under the authority of Act 511 of 1973, the Governor specified that the declaration applies to:

Commercial vehicles hauling heavy equipment to line crews for the purpose of restoring power

Commercial carriers transporting essential items of commerce, including groceries and medical equipment

Commercial vehicles hauling feed and picking up poultry

The winter storm brought sleet, freezing rain, and snow to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, with more snow expected.

In an announcement on February 2, the Governor directed the pre-positioning of eight National Guard teams and set aside $225,00 for recovery efforts.

The entire proclamation is available online.

