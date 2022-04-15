LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared Washington County a disaster area in the wake of an EF-3 tornado that damaged more than 350 homes and businesses and demolished the gym at George Elementary in Springdale.

Hutchinson also announced the allocation of $100,000 in individual assistance that will be available to cover part of the loss to homeowners, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“In my seven years in office, I have declared too many areas a disaster after they have been flattened by a tornado or washed away by a flood,” Hutchinson said. “I have flown over houses without a roof or have been flattened altogether. I have seen automobiles lying upside down far from the place where the wind picked them up. I have seen fields of soybean, corn, and cotton overtaken by the rushing water of historic floods, which also sometimes tear out chunks of the levees that protect towns and farms along our rivers.”

The release says the process that led to the declaration began on March 30 after Hutchinson was notified of a tornado that touched down around 4 a.m.

The Small Business Administration will make available low-interest loans to impacted businesses.