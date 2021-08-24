Gov. Hutchinson discourages using ivermectin for COVID-19 symptoms

A health worker shows a bottle of Ivermectin in Cali, Colombia, on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Poison control sees a spike in calls from people taking medicine intended for live stock.

After rumors started spreading on social media, people are self-medicating for COVID-19 with ivermectin.

The drug is commonly used as a dewormer for horses and livestock.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the state poison control has seen a number of calls from people taking the drug. He said a drug meant for large livestock can be very dangerous for humans.

“There are approved uses for ivermectin in both humans and animals. The department of health advises people to never take any medication intended to treat animals and to only take ivermectin as prescribed by their physician,” Hutchinson said.

In very specific doses, ivermectin is prescribed to treat things like lice and skin conditions in humans.

It is not an anti-viral medication, so it is not FDA approved for COVID-19.