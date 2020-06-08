Gov. Hutchinson discusses Black Lives Matter rallies across the state

News

by: Megan Wilson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson opened today’s news briefing discussing the Black Lives Matter rallies in the state.

Hutchinson said he’s ordered the National Guard to return to normal status.

He said the guard was called in for support and caution as people started to protest police brutality around the state.

Hutchinson met with a group of protest leaders to discuss an executive order he’s working on releasing soon.

“In reference to a task force that deals with police training, certification and standards and I’ll look forward to that specific announcement tomorrow,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

He will announce the executive order Tuesday morning at 11.

