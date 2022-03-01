LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At his weekly press briefing on March 1, Governor Asa Hutchinson touched on the recent deaths of a pair of Arkansas civil servants, discussed the ongoing Ukraine conflict and unveiled a new youth reading initiative.

He began the media conference by referring to his recent proclamation directing that State and U.S. flags be lowered to half-mast to honor West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang and Sergeant Joshua Caudell with the Department of Corrections.

Lang was killed on February 26 while attempting to provide assistance after an incident on an interstate highway. Sgt. Caudell was fatally wounded on February 28 while assisting the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office with a manhunt.

Flags will be lowered until March 2 for Lang and to March 5 for Sgt. Caudell. The governor voiced his gratitude to both men for their lives of service to the state of Arkansas.

Gov. Hutchinson then pivoted to the Ukraine invasion, noting that he is working to “ensure we’re doing what we can” to help support the people of Ukraine. He stated that the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division has agreed that they will no longer acquire Russian alcoholic beverages.

The Governor also explained that he has looked into the possibility of the existence of state investments in Russian assets, and has found none. He then added that the state is taking extra preventive measures to protect against possible Russian cyberattacks, and stated that there is an internal alert system in place in case of such an occurrence.

He then moved on to discuss something he hoped “will be the storyline of the day,” unveiling a new state reading initiative that falls under his 2022 “W.I.N.S.” priority.

Under the banner of strengthening Arkansas families, he reflected back on his time spent as a parent reading to his young children. He discussed the developmental importance of early reading to children, and noted that the Department of Human Services and Department of Child Care & Early Childhood Education will be promoting a literacy campaign called “10 Minutes Matter.”

Governor Hutchinson concluded the approximately 15-minute briefing by stating that he did not have any specific COVID-19 data to deliver, but he noted that “numbers continue to look good.” He added that in a recent call with the White House, he confirmed that FEMA funds will continue to cover reimbursement of the state’s COVID-related expenses.