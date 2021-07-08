Gov. Hutchinson elected chair of National Governors Association

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson said Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, he will not back former President Donald Trump if he runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Governors Association closed its virtual summer session today with the selection of Gov. Asa Hutchinson as NGA chair for 2021-2022.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Hutchinson served the past year as vice chair.

This is a highlight of my time as governor, and my pledge is to use the platform to build on the areas where Republicans and Democrats agree and work to remove the obstacles in Washington where we can, One of my most important missions will be to help facilitate the states’ partnership with the White House as we guide the nation out of the pandemic. We must combat the fear that many have expressed about getting a vaccination. My initiative as chair will be to improve access to computer science education nationwide. Arkansas has become known nationally for our computer science education program, and I want to showcase the efforts in other states and show why this matters and how we can expand computer science education. We will continue to have honest conversations with the White House and seek bipartisan solutions that work for everyone. Gov. Asa Hutchinson

The release says Hutchinson is the third Arkansas governor elected to chair the NGA. Former president Bill Clinton and Mike Huckabee held the position during their terms.