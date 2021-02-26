Gov. Hutchinson extends Arkansas’ public health emergency order through March

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) announced on Friday that he will extend his declaration of a public health emergency for another 30 days.

The emergency order was set to expire on Saturday, February 27. Hutchinson’s announcement on Friday will extend the order until at least March 31.

The extension of the emergency includes executive orders that allow Medicaid reimbursement for telehealth, business liability protections as well as remote learning along with other orders.

“The reason we are making this announcement today on the continuation of the emergency is that it is necessary because we need to have these items still in place, but we’ve also made progress,” Hutchinson said.

