Gov. Hutchinson extends school closures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools will not return to school for at least a few more weeks.

Today, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he is extending the closure of schools from on-site instruction.

He said the earliest children will be allowed to return to school now is April 17.

However, he told parents and students, this does not mean learning will stop.

“Education will continue through alternative instruction methods. It is important that we do not erase this time period from educational instruction but that we continue,” Hutchinson said.

He said the situation will be re-evaluated in the future and that date could be extended again.