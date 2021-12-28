Gov. Hutchinson gives message to health care workers dealing with burnout

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People have spent nearly 2 years dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been especially hard for health care workers.

The Association of American Medical Colleges reports that 55% of frontline health care workers reported burnout during the pandemic.

The highest rate was among younger staff in the age range of 18 to 29.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has a message for health care workers in Arkansas.

“I’m sorry that it’s drug on for so long. I know how difficult it is,” Hutchinson said. “I hear the stories and my heart goes out to those who have labored for so long and gratitude.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play