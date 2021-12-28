Gov. Hutchinson gives message to health care workers dealing with burnout

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People have spent nearly 2 years dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been especially hard for health care workers.

The Association of American Medical Colleges reports that 55% of frontline health care workers reported burnout during the pandemic.

The highest rate was among younger staff in the age range of 18 to 29.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has a message for health care workers in Arkansas.

“I’m sorry that it’s drug on for so long. I know how difficult it is,” Hutchinson said. “I hear the stories and my heart goes out to those who have labored for so long and gratitude.”