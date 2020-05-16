Gov. Asa Hutchinson hails Class of 2020

"Life unfolds in unexpected ways, and that is just what you experienced."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson congratulated 2020 graduates and how they navigated uncertain times.

“I often tell young people that life unfolds in unexpected ways, and that is just what you experienced during this pandemic,” Hutchinson said. “I wish you godspeed as you head into the next chapter of your life, and wherever that may lead, I hope it leads you back home to Arkansas.”

This comes alongside many other celebratory videos from local NWA and River Valley figures, including Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and University of Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek.

