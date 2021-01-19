Gov. Hutchinson, health secretary receive COVID-19 vaccine

Photo via Governor Asa Hutchinson’s Twitter account

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José R. Romero have received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The 70-year-old Republican governor said during a televised event Monday that he was being vaccinated in public to show state residents that the shot is a safe and effective way to curb the novel coronavirus.

The virus has caused more than 4,300 deaths in Arkansas.

Hutchinson says “we can get through this COVID pandemic by everyone taking the vaccine when it is their turn.”

The state Department of Health says 137,307 doses of the vaccine have been given.

