Gov. Hutchinson, health secretary receive COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José R. Romero have received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The 70-year-old Republican governor said during a televised event Monday that he was being vaccinated in public to show state residents that the shot is a safe and effective way to curb the novel coronavirus.

Today, @ARFirstLady and I received our first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. We waited until it was our turn but wanted to show we have confidence that it is safe and effective. It is the only way we will stop COVID-19. https://t.co/OosZtnCUl7 pic.twitter.com/A0g7z7FFLx — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 19, 2021

The virus has caused more than 4,300 deaths in Arkansas.

Hutchinson says “we can get through this COVID pandemic by everyone taking the vaccine when it is their turn.”

The state Department of Health says 137,307 doses of the vaccine have been given.