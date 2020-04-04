Gov. Hutchinson issues executive order on short-term rentals, lodgings

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press conference Saturday afternoon, Governor Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order instituting new rules on commercial lodgings, short term rentals, and other institutions to protect public health.

The Governor stated that commercial lodgings and short-term rentals, including hotels, motels, and vacation rentals, only permit occupancy for these select groups:

Healthcare professionals

First responders

Law enforcement

State or federal employees on official business

National Guard members on active duty

Airline crew members

Patients of hospitals and their families

Journalists

Persons unable to return to their home due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Arkansas citizens unable to return to their home due to exigent circumstances, such as fire, flood, tornado, or other disaster

Persons in need of shelter due to domestic violence or homelessness

Employees of hotels, motels, or other service providers/contractors of a hotel or motel

Persons away from their home due to necessary work or work-related travel