Gov. Hutchinson issues executive order on short-term rentals, lodgings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press conference Saturday afternoon, Governor Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order instituting new rules on commercial lodgings, short term rentals, and other institutions to protect public health.
The Governor stated that commercial lodgings and short-term rentals, including hotels, motels, and vacation rentals, only permit occupancy for these select groups:
- Healthcare professionals
- First responders
- Law enforcement
- State or federal employees on official business
- National Guard members on active duty
- Airline crew members
- Patients of hospitals and their families
- Journalists
- Persons unable to return to their home due to COVID-19 travel restrictions
- Arkansas citizens unable to return to their home due to exigent circumstances, such as fire, flood, tornado, or other disaster
- Persons in need of shelter due to domestic violence or homelessness
- Employees of hotels, motels, or other service providers/contractors of a hotel or motel
- Persons away from their home due to necessary work or work-related travel
“Every day, we review guidance from state and federal health experts and evaluate additional steps we can take to protect Arkansans from the spread of COVID-19. I am grateful that Arkansans have taken extraordinary efforts to practice social distancing and flatten the curve. It is my hope that these new measures will provide further protection for Arkansans as we prepare for the peak number of COVID-19 cases in our state.”Governor Asa Hutchinson