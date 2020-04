FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Gov. Hutchinson is resisting issuing a broad stay-at-home order to curb the coronavirus outbreak, even as the state’s cases continue to increase. Health officials on Thursday, March 2, 2020, said the number of coronavirus cases in the state had risen to at least 643, with two additional deaths. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson joined a call with President Donald Trump and other state leaders to discuss reopening America.

Arkansas not being in a lock-down puts the state in a good position the Governor said.

With some businesses being hit hard by COVID-19, the Governor said he will listen closely to guidance from the White House and slowly consider re-opening non-essential businesses.