FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined the grand opening of the Center for Economic Development at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith campus.

Hutchinson says the center is a first of its kind in the state.

“It’s incredible the breadth of services that can be provided by this center for economic development,” Hutchinson said. “It can support family industry family businesses but also a startup company that might be looking for a business plan or assistance in getting a grant.”

The center will house three offices, the center for business and professional development, Arkansas small business and technology development center, and the family enterprise center.