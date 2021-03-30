Gov. Hutchinson lifts statewide mask mandates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson said Arkansans will no longer be required by the state to wear masks.

In Tuesday’s press conference, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state is well under the criteria previously laid out to lift the mask mandate, so, starting Tuesday, mask wearing will now be enforced by the state.

In order to lift this mandate, Governor Hutchinson said the state had to have a COVID-19 positivity rate below 10% if performing 7,500 tests a day.

“We’re far below that, so by the criteria that we set, it’s an appropriate time to lift the statewide mask mandate,” the governor said. “This does not mean that the use of the mask will cease.”

While the state is no longer mandating masks, Governor Hutchinson said cities and businesses can still require them.

He said with the progress on vaccine rollout, he does not see the state going back on the mask mandate, however, he said it is possible if we see a surge in cases.

