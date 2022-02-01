ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – “In anticipation of what we’re going to see Wednesday, Thursday….I’ve directed the pre-positioning of 8 National Guard teams around the state for the winter response,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday, at his weekly press conference.

Governor Hutchinson made sure that response teams across the state are ready to help anyone put in danger by the incoming storm on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 3.

He also set aside $225,000 for recovery efforts.

And as far as getting around in your car, Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), spokesman asks you to be patient, because this kind of storm is especially difficult to handle.

“Snow is one thing we can deal with, and I think we’re pretty good at it at ARDOT. But when it comes to ice, it’s just a completely different animal,” Parker said.

Parker also said that ARDOT’s trucks are loaded up with rock salt and ready to get on the roads once the storm hits. In the meantime, he says the best thing you can do is stay home if you can.