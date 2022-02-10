LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a plan on Thursday to add almost 500 beds to the state prison in Calico Rock.

Hutchinson said the project will help lower the backlog of detainees waiting in county jails to be moved to state prisons. He said the number of detainees waiting needs to be greatly reduced.

“This number is too high and doesn’t give our local court system their flexibility to arrest people on misdemeanor offenses and adequate space for other purposes so we need to get that down,” Hutchinson said.

The Washington County Sherriff’s Office told KNWA/FOX 24 that as of Thursday there are 100 detainees in the jail waiting to be moved to an Arkansas Department of Corrections facility.

Gov. Hutchinson said the prison expansion would cost about $60 – $100 million. Secretary of Arkansas Department of Corrections Solomon Graves said construction could possibly start in 2023. The funding for the expansion would come from the state’s surplus if approved by the state legislature.