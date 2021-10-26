Gov. Hutchinson receives flu shot during weekly media conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson started his weekly news conference October 26 by getting his flu shot.

He says the purpose is to encourage all Arkansans to get the flu shot as doctors warn of a possibility of a “twindemic” this fall.

Hutchinson does not want the flu to be an afterthought for people who are already preoccupied with COVID-19.

“I know we’ve talked a lot about our COVID-19 vaccinations,” Hutchinson said. “We’re going to continue to emphasize that, but we can’t neglect the importance of the flu shot as well.”

The governor featured a graph showing a less deadly flu season in 2020 compared to previous years due to public health guidelines.