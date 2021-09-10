Gov. Hutchinson reflects on 9/11 attacks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration on September 11, 2001.

He reflects on the day of the 9/11 attacks.

“We evacuated the DEA offices in Washington, which were directly across the street from the Pentagon, Hutchinson said. Several DEA employees had seen American Airlines Flight 77 crash into the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m., nearly an hour after the first crash.”

Hutchinson says as the US commemorates the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, to pause a moment longer, and say the names of the three Arkansans that died that day, Sara Low, Nehamon Lyons, and Malissa White-Higgins.

