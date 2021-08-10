Gov. Hutchinson says Arkansas will boost vaccine reimbursement for providers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in his weekly press conference that the state is increasing the COVID-19 vaccine reimbursement rate for physicians to encourage Medicaid recipients to get the vaccine.

Governor Hutchinson said the rate will increase from $40 to $100.

Hutchinson says that Medicaid beneficiary vaccination rates are very low. Only 27,000 traditional Medicaid clients age 12 and up have been vaccinated

The state of Arkansas has a total of 627,000 recipients on traditional Medicaid, which results in a 4.3% vaccination rate.

Hutchinson says that physicians should engage with beneficiaries, answer questions, consult them and encourage vaccinations as beneficiaries go into a provider’s office or clinic.

“We have to do better for this vulnerable population,” Hutchinson said in part during the press conference. “This is something we have to work on uniquely in this state.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers