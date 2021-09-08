Gov. Hutchinson says changes made to Rental Assistance Program to speed up distribution of funds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he’s directed some changes to the state’s Rental Assistance Program.

There are more than 15,000 total applications.

Hutchinson says people who have received eviction notices will be prioritized.

Some applicants can get assistance even without landlord cooperation.

The hope is to speed up distribution of funds.

“We are giving the landlords time to respond,” Hutchinson said. “We are giving them notifications. There’s a time limit on that, and if they don’t respond within 10 days, then the assistance can be provided directly to the tenant.”

This applies to all Arkansas counties except for Benton, Washington and Pulaski.

They all have their own rental assistance programs separate from the state.

