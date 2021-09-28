Gov. Hutchinson says he won’t soon call special session over income tax cuts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson responded to a question September 28 regarding calling a special session about income tax cuts.
Hutchinson emphatically says he won’t soon.
“I assure you I have no intention of calling a special session during their season. I have learned my lesson on that during the course of life,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson says he’s in discussion with the general assembly about a tax cut package, but there is no set date for that package to be brought to the floor.