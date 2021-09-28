Gov. Hutchinson says he won’t soon call special session over income tax cuts

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson said Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, he will not back former President Donald Trump if he runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson responded to a question September 28 regarding calling a special session about income tax cuts.

Hutchinson emphatically says he won’t soon.

“I assure you I have no intention of calling a special session during their season. I have learned my lesson on that during the course of life,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says he’s in discussion with the general assembly about a tax cut package, but there is no set date for that package to be brought to the floor.