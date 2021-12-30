Gov. Hutchinson says nothing can be done over state shortage on monoclonal antibodies

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of the best treatments for severe COVID-19 is now in short supply.

Monoclonal antibodies are getting tougher to get access.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the entire supply is controlled by the federal government and there is nothing the state can do about it.

“It’s a nationwide challenge,” Hutchinson said. “They’re allocating it where they see the greatest challenge. We have been getting a consistent level of supply. It is just insufficient.”

Dr. Jose Romero said a couple of the antibody treatments are much less effective against the omicron variant, but there is still a strong option available that fights off delta and omicron.