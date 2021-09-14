Gov. Hutchinson says reporting COVID-19 cases after using at-home testing kits not mandatory

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — There could be many more positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas than what’s being reported daily by the Arkansas Department of Health.

At-home COVID-19 tests have been available for some time and anyone can purchase them and conduct a COVID-19 test on themselves.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says it’s not mandatory for someone who takes one of the tests to report their results to the health department.

“There could be thousands of home tests that are being done that we’re not aware of, the negatives and the positives.”

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 rapid self-test in November of last year.