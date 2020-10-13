Gov. Hutchinson says schools likely to stay open after Thanksgiving

Bellview Elementary School

Rogers Public Schools first day of school on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 (Jason Ivester/Rogers Public Schools)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson was asked about schools staying open after Thanksgiving.

A KNWA reporter asked a what point would he consider going completely remote.

He said schools are controlling the virus outbreak better than expected.

Actually, the schools are performing better than expected in terms of controlling the virus on campus and the number of active cases.  From our data and from speaking with educators, the conclusion is that the positive cases with students or faculty generally come from activity in the community or sports and not from classroom work.  The data does not support going all virtual and a broad consensus is developing that there are some real shortcomings to virtual learning with many students and that classroom instruction is essential as the primary option.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson

