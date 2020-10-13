Gov. Hutchinson says schools likely to stay open after Thanksgiving

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Piney Ridge Treatment Center (PRTC) in Fayetteville has had several licensing complaints since the beginning of 2020, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

About nine complaints have been received by the Placement and Residential Licensing Unit (PRLU) since January 2020. Seven complaints are unfounded licensing complaints and one was a founded complaint.