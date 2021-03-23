Gov. Hutchinson says Arkansas is on its way to ending mask mandate March 31st

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas could lift its mask mandate by the end of next week.

On February 26, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced under certain conditions, the statewide mask mandate could be lifted by the end of March and as of Tuesday, March 23, he said the state is well on its way.

The criteria for the statewide mask mandate to end includes:

-a positivity rate below 10% with at least 7,500 COVID-19 tests every day

-COVID-19-related hospitalizations under 750 if the state does not give 7,500 tests per day.

“March 31st is when I announced the mask mandate would be lifted if we meet certain criteria,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “We are far below that criteria, so everyone can expect on March 31st for that mask mandate to be lifted.”

Hutchinson said some work still needs to be done when it comes to this guidance for cities and schools and he is prepared to meet with them over the next week.

