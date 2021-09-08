Gov. Hutchinson says there are 23 total ICU beds available in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says there are 23 ICU beds open in the state including both COVID-19 and general beds.

He says there are at least 10 open for COVID-19 patients.

27 new ICU beds will be added in the state in September. Hutchinson says it should be a boost to the state’s healthcare system.

“We are trying to get ahead of the curve if there is a curve that goes up,” Hutchinson said. “Hopefully it goes down, but we’re bringing on additional beds in September to meet any additional needs.”

Hutchinson says there are two pediatric ICU beds available.

