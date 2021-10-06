Gov. Hutchinson says workforce could use help from Afghan refugees coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly 50 Afghan refugees are coming to Northwest Arkansas.

Gov. Asa Hutcinson said Arkansas is expecting 98 refugees. 49 will go to Little Rock and 49 in Northwest Arkansas.

Agencies are currently preparing for their arrival and the governor says the workforce can use the extra help.

“I’ve had calls from employers that say we’re ready to hire them. We’re ready to give them a job whenever they get here,” Hutchinson said.

The governor has previously said refugees will go through security vetting and health screenings.

