Gov. Hutchinson signs bill preventing transgender women from participating in girls’ sports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson signed SB354 into law today.

The Arkansas House and Senate passed the bill that says transgender women cannot compete in women’s sports because they are not identified as “female” on their birth certificate.

Hutchinson released the following statement on the signing of the bill:

Today, I have signed into law SB354 called the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act’. I have studied the law and heard from hundreds of constituents on this issue. I signed the law as a fan of women’s sports from basketball to soccer and including many others in which women compete successfully. This law simply says that female athletes should not have to compete in a sport against a student of the male sex when the sport is designed for women’s competition. As I have stated previously, I agree with the intention of this law. This will help promote and maintain fairness in women’s sporting events.

Governor Asa Hutchinson

