Gov. Hutchinson speaks against shelter-in-place recommendations made by ACHI

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson responds firmly on January 11 to recommendations from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, calling for in-person schooling and for people continuing to go into work especially healthcare workers.

“We can’t argue for shelter in place for families with unvaccinated children,” Hutchinson said. “We need these people in the workplace. We need them in the healthcare facilities, and we cannot be sheltering in place and considering that as an option.”

Hutchinson also warns against the recommendation to suspend public interactions but reiterates the importance of getting vaccinated.