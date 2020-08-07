Gov. Hutchinson suggests NRA should move to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas would be a “natural home” for the National Rifle Association, Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted on Thursday.

The NRA was sued by New York’s attorney general on Thursday in an effort to put the group out of business over “allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures,” The Associated Press reported.

While the group keeps its headquarters in Virginia, the NRA is incorporated as a non-profit in New York.

Hutchinson said the gun rights organization would be welcome in Arkansas.

The NRA has been a constant advocate for Second Amendment rights. If New York does not want the NRA, then the NRA should move south, where people respect and value the Second Amendment. Arkansas would be a natural home. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 6, 2020

In late July, Hutchinson announced a new ammunition facility coming to Little Rock.

“In Arkansas, we consider the firearms industry an essential industry,” the governor said.