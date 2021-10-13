Gov. Hutchinson supports mask injunction appeal by Bentonville Schools

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Public Schools is appealing an injunction that put the district’s mask mandate on hold, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson says rightfully so.

“It’s important for local school districts to have that flexibility in terms of public health and protecting their students and that’s a position I support, particularly whenever the 12 and under cannot be vaccinated,” Hutchinson said.

A judge recently paused the mandate until a pending lawsuit filed by two parents could play out in court.

The district has now filed an appeal.

“Some members of this board voted against the face covering mandate for Bentonville schools, but we’re committed in our belief that a school board must be in a position to determine policy and procedures without having those decisions voided any time an individual disagrees,” the president of the school’s board of education Eric White said in a statement.