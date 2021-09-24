Gov. Hutchinson talks COVID-19, vaccines at NWA Political Animals Luncheon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson was in Fayetteville September 24 for the annual NWA Political Animals Luncheon at Mermaids in Fayetteville.

The governor talked about a variety of topics related to COVID-19 and the vaccine.

He was also asked about a pair of legislative special sessions coming up in Little Rock.

“That’s exciting whenever coming through a pandemic, that we have a good economy coming in Arkansas, and that we can look at tax reductions even during this time because of a surplus we’ve built and because of the growing economy that we have in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said. “That will be part of a second special session in mid-October.”

The first special session coming up is to finalize re-redistricting in Arkansas based on the latest census data released in August.

That session starts on September 29.

