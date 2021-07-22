Gov. Hutchinson talks mask mandates in schools, vaccines

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson isn’t on the ballot in Tuesday’s election but he’s still a major player in it. The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who’s in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson was in Washington D.C. today for the Rise 2021 State of Education panel.

There he discussed mask mandates in schools, vaccination efforts, and the decision to re-open schools last year.

“I’d like to see the CDC come up with two sets of guidelines,” Hutchinson said. “If they want to recommend what they think should be mask wearing in the schools, well then, give states that do not have those kinds of provisions. What are the best practices, health-wise, that we can protect our students? What are the measures we can put into place?”

He also talked about the strategies that he and his administration have implemented to increase workforce skills education in the state during his time as governor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

