LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Inflation hit a 40-year-high on February 10. Gov. Asa Hutchinson was asked during his weekly media briefing if the state is considering suspending the gas tax to help out.

The idea is starting to gain more support among lawmakers nationwide. But, the governor said no specific plans are in the works in Arkansas.

“We know that that is hurting and we hope that we can have better controls from the federal level on that increase of inflation,” Hutchinson said.

Some Democratic lawmakers on February 9 proposed legislation to suspend the federal gas tax for the rest of the year.