Gov. Hutchinson to discuss teacher salary bills Monday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will discuss two teacher salary bills in front of the Arkansas General Assembly during a news conference Monday afternoon.



If passed, Arkansas Senate Bill 504 and House Bill 1614 would create the Teacher Salary Equalization Fund and increase the state average teacher salary by $2,000.



In March, Hutchinson said a measure to increase teacher salaries was a priority and the bill would raise the salary in school districts that are currently below the median salary for teachers. The governor said he feels there are two different education systems in the state: one that is more prosperous districts that recruit teachers and pay more, and other districts that are less prosperous and have been paying salaries below the median average.

You can watch the news conference in the video player above starting at 1:30 p.m.