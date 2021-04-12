Gov. Hutchinson to discuss teacher salary bills Monday afternoon

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will discuss two teacher salary bills in front of the Arkansas General Assembly during a news conference Monday afternoon.

If passed, Arkansas Senate Bill 504 and House Bill 1614 would create the Teacher Salary Equalization Fund and increase the state average teacher salary by $2,000.

In March, Hutchinson said a measure to increase teacher salaries was a priority and the bill would raise the salary in school districts that are currently below the median salary for teachers. The governor said he feels there are two different education systems in the state: one that is more prosperous districts that recruit teachers and pay more, and other districts that are less prosperous and have been paying salaries below the median average.

You can watch the news conference in the video player above starting at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers