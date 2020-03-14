Gov. Hutchinson to expand COVID-19 medical equipment inventory

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the Department of Health will be expanding its inventory of medical equipment dramatically along with adding more testing supplies.

He said the order will include over 28,000 respirators and 66,000 surgical masks and should be arriving within the next seven days.

“That has been on order and that should be here next week. So we’re not a shortage of that. It’s a matter of allocating that out to our healthcare community. In terms of UAMS, I’m delighted that they have put on order testing equipment that can expand our testing capability in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said he will be meeting with Vice President Pence on Monday to discuss further action for the state of Arkansas.