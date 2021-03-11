Gov. Hutchinson speaks in Pine Bluff on one-year anniversary of the first diagnosis in the state

News

by: Chris Counts

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke in Pine Bluff Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the first diagnosis of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Since that first case with a patient at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, there have been more than 325,000 cases in the state, and more than 5,300 Arkansans have lost their lives to the virus.

Hutchinson said that currently 17% of the state has been vaccinated, adding that Arkansans have “learned to adapt, innovate, and to fight through the challenges that we face.”

He also noted that the state has now fallen below 300 hospitalizations, which has not happened in months.

The first diagnosed patient in the state, James Black, was also on hand for the event.

Hutchinson said that Jefferson Regional Medical Center helped “set the standard” for hospitals around the state in handling the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, there were 3,227 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. Between the state program ran by the Arkansas Department of Health and federal efforts, 771,876 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

