COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson’s update on COVID-19 numbers as Arkansas pushes into December

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Hutchinson updated the public on the current state of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Case levels are expected to rise after a very busy Thanksgiving weekend with reports of many choosing to travel during the holiday.

On Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported an increase of 1,950 new cases making the total of 159,309 cases.

10 deaths were also reported on Tuesday making that total 2,512. Currently, there are 195 patients on ventilators.

Gov. Hutchinson also added that with a vaccine on the horizon it will still take a significant amount of time and effort to get it to those in need, but there is great effort going into the strategy behind it.

