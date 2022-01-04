Gov. Hutchinson to grant executive clemency

An inmate stands by his cell door at the maximum security unit at Tucker Prison near Tucker, Ark., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today his intent to grant 21 pardons, three restorations of firearm rights only, and one commutation.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Pardons will be granted to the following (Partial List):

Ashley Bethel (Batesville): Criminal Mischief-1st Deg (C Felony) (CR-2009-95).

(Batesville): Criminal Mischief-1st Deg (C Felony) (CR-2009-95). Timmy Colley (Fort Smith): Overdraft (Felony) (CR89-727), Operating Motor Vehicle on Closed Road (U Misdemeanor) (CR95-1-2920), Overdraft (C Felony) (CR2001-155), Overdraft (A Misdemeanor) (CR2001-760), Theft of Property (B Felony) (CR2007-181), Theft by Deception (A Misdemeanor) and Theft by Deception (C Felony) (CR2009-58).

(Fort Smith): Overdraft (Felony) (CR89-727), Operating Motor Vehicle on Closed Road (U Misdemeanor) (CR95-1-2920), Overdraft (C Felony) (CR2001-155), Overdraft (A Misdemeanor) (CR2001-760), Theft of Property (B Felony) (CR2007-181), Theft by Deception (A Misdemeanor) and Theft by Deception (C Felony) (CR2009-58). Dominique Dumas (North Little Rock): Theft of Property (Misdemeanor) (CR-12-6912).

(North Little Rock): Theft of Property (Misdemeanor) (CR-12-6912). Eric Estes (Mayflower): Burglary-Residential (C Felony) (CR-2010-403).

(Mayflower): Burglary-Residential (C Felony) (CR-2010-403). Mass Fox (De Witt): Burglary, 1 count and Grand Larceny, 2 counts (docket no. 2112).

(De Witt): Burglary, 1 count and Grand Larceny, 2 counts (docket no. 2112). Angela E. Johnson (North Little Rock): Forgery-2nd Degree (C Felony) (CR-96-2721), Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (CR-99-7219), Robbery (B Felony), Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-95-273), Theft of Property (C Felony), Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (C Felony), and Theft of Property ( C Felony) (CR-99-2269), Theft of Property (C Felony), Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (C Felony), and Theft of Property ( C Felony) (Probation Revocation) (CR-99-2269), Hot Check/Personal Services (B Felony) (CR-02-956), Fraudulent Insurance Act (D Felony) (CR-05-816), and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card (C Felony) (CR-05-835).

(North Little Rock): Forgery-2nd Degree (C Felony) (CR-96-2721), Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (CR-99-7219), Robbery (B Felony), Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-95-273), Theft of Property (C Felony), Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (C Felony), and Theft of Property ( C Felony) (CR-99-2269), Theft of Property (C Felony), Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (C Felony), and Theft of Property ( C Felony) (Probation Revocation) (CR-99-2269), Hot Check/Personal Services (B Felony) (CR-02-956), Fraudulent Insurance Act (D Felony) (CR-05-816), and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card (C Felony) (CR-05-835). David L. Kelley (Bentonville): Theft of Property (B Felony) (CR-96-459(B)-2).

(Bentonville): Theft of Property (B Felony) (CR-96-459(B)-2). Forrest McMillan (Mount Ida): Theft (C Felony) (CR-85-5), Possession with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-97-147), and Domestic Battery 3rd Degree (A Misdemeanor) (CR-00-1-4195).

(Mount Ida): Theft (C Felony) (CR-85-5), Possession with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-97-147), and Domestic Battery 3rd Degree (A Misdemeanor) (CR-00-1-4195). Lindsey McWilliams (Magnolia): Delivery of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance <2g (Not methamphetamine/Cocaine) (C Felony) (CR-16-32).

(Magnolia): Delivery of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance <2g (Not methamphetamine/Cocaine) (C Felony) (CR-16-32). Joshua P. Morris (Clarksville): Theft Of Property- 2 Counts (C Felony) (CR-2000-83) and Theft Of Property- 2 Counts (Probation Revocation) (C Felony) (CR-2000-83).

(Clarksville): Theft Of Property- 2 Counts (C Felony) (CR-2000-83) and Theft Of Property- 2 Counts (Probation Revocation) (C Felony) (CR-2000-83). James E. Sawyer, Jr. (Bentonville): Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident (D Felony) (CR 90-201-1).

(Bentonville): Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident (D Felony) (CR 90-201-1). Gregory E. Teeter (Beebe): Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (CR-2002-2309), Breaking and Entering (D Felony), Theft of Property, Greater than $500 (C Felony) (CR-2002-656), Forgery in the Second Degree (C Felony) (CR-2003-891), Forgery in the Second Degree (C Felony) (Probation Revocation) (CR-2003-891), and Forgery in the Second Degree (C Felony) (Probation Revocation) (CR-2003-891).

(Beebe): Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (CR-2002-2309), Breaking and Entering (D Felony), Theft of Property, Greater than $500 (C Felony) (CR-2002-656), Forgery in the Second Degree (C Felony) (CR-2003-891), Forgery in the Second Degree (C Felony) (Probation Revocation) (CR-2003-891), and Forgery in the Second Degree (C Felony) (Probation Revocation) (CR-2003-891). Daniel H. Watson (Russellville): Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (A Misdemeanor) (CR-2000-1790), Criminal Trespass (Misdemeanor), Battery III (Misdemeanor) (CR-52180), Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor) (CR-07-1151), Fleeing (Misdemeanor) (CR-07-1152), Refusal To Submit To Arrest (Misdemeanor) (CR-07-1153), Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor) (TR-07-1656), Harassment (Misdemeanor) (CR-10-2149), Terroristic Threatening (Misdemeanor) (CR-10-2150), Burglary-Residential (B Felony), Theft By Receiving ($500) (C Felony), Criminal Mischief-I ($500 or More) (C Felony (CR-2011-219), Burglary-Residential (B Felony), Theft By Receiving ($500) (C Felony), Criminal Mischief-I ($500 or More) (C Felony (CR-2011-219)- Probation Revocation, Possession Controlled Substance (D Felony), Drug Paraphernalia (D Felony) (CR-2013-467)

Governor Hutchinson will grant the restoration of firearms to the following (Complete List):

James D. Johnson (Fort Smith): Burglary (B Felony) (CR-1975-24).

(Fort Smith): Burglary (B Felony) (CR-1975-24). Christopher J. Ruge (Barling): Delivery of Propylhexedrine (C Felony) (CR-91-10-G), Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony), Criminal Use of Prohibited Weapon (D Felony), and Possession of Marijuana (A Misdemeanor) (CR-94-811).

(Barling): Delivery of Propylhexedrine (C Felony) (CR-91-10-G), Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony), Criminal Use of Prohibited Weapon (D Felony), and Possession of Marijuana (A Misdemeanor) (CR-94-811). William Yates (Bradford): Hot Check Violation (>$500 BUT <$2,500) (C Felony) (CR2009-381).

Governor Hutchinson will grant a commutation of sentence to the following (Complete List):

Narvell Johnson, III (ADC #095321): Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony) (2003-3293) (Guilty Plea), Aggravated Robbery (Habitual Offender) (Y Felony) (2003-3342) (Jury Trial).

An additional 24 clemency requests were denied, which included requests from both inmates and non-inmates.